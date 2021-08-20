Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana welcomes new chancellor

University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana
University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana(KSLA)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARKANSAS (KSLA) - Classes begin Monday, Aug. 23 for schools in the University of Arkansas system. Two campuses in southwest Arkansas will start the year under new leadership.

Dr. Christine Holt is the new chancellor of the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. Holt comes to the area after spending time with the University of Missouri system.

“What I bring to the table is almost my 30 years in higher education. I have ran the gambit from two-year sector to four-year sector and beyond,” Holt said.

Holt said her first year will bring many challenges and on top of that list is addressing issues involving COVID.

“We are prepared. We are going to have our students wear masks. Safety is our utmost concern, just like educating our students and we will ask our students to practice good hygiene habits,” she said.

Holt said she expects big things for the 1,200 students on the Hope and Texarkana campuses, and hopes to leave a positive impression on the community.

“We want to be problem solvers in our community and that’s why I’m here. And I get the sense that everyone else is pulling in that direction,” said Holt.

According to Holt, UAHT will provide students the needed support to be successful.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Victoria Williams and Lacresanna Williams
Family mourns mother, daughter who died one day apart due to COVID-19
Image from the scene of a shooting on Baxter Street.
Argument with brother leads to man being fatally shot; victim identified by coroner’s office
Police received the call at 3:15 a.m. near the 1600 block of Magnolia Avenue in Shreveport’s...
Young woman shot while driving in Highland neighborhood; suspect sought
Caddo Lake (Source: KSLA)
Locals needed for upcoming M. Night Shyamalan production; paid roles available
Breanna Dinkins, DOB: 8/17/1998
Another ‘pepper spray bandit’ arrested after chase ends in crash

Latest News

Family in Les Cayes, Haiti
Shreveport professor, pastor helping those in need after earthquake in Haiti
WAFB file photo of Gov. John Bel Edwards speaking at a COVID-19 news conference on May 1, 2021.
Gov. Edwards addresses state’s fourth COVID-19 surge; points out benefits of monoclonal antibody infusion
Leroy Bates, 33
Shreveport police officer faces rape charge
A Shreveport Police Officer has been charged with rape.
SPD officer charged with rape