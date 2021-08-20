University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana welcomes new chancellor

ARKANSAS (KSLA) - Classes begin Monday, Aug. 23 for schools in the University of Arkansas system. Two campuses in southwest Arkansas will start the year under new leadership.

Dr. Christine Holt is the new chancellor of the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. Holt comes to the area after spending time with the University of Missouri system.

“What I bring to the table is almost my 30 years in higher education. I have ran the gambit from two-year sector to four-year sector and beyond,” Holt said.

Holt said her first year will bring many challenges and on top of that list is addressing issues involving COVID.

“We are prepared. We are going to have our students wear masks. Safety is our utmost concern, just like educating our students and we will ask our students to practice good hygiene habits,” she said.

Holt said she expects big things for the 1,200 students on the Hope and Texarkana campuses, and hopes to leave a positive impression on the community.

“We want to be problem solvers in our community and that’s why I’m here. And I get the sense that everyone else is pulling in that direction,” said Holt.

According to Holt, UAHT will provide students the needed support to be successful.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.