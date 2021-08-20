Shreveport professor, pastor helping those in need after earthquake in Haiti

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Saturday, Aug. 14, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake rocked Haiti. Due to the earthquake, over 100,000 homes have been destroyed and more than 30,000 families are homeless.

The heartbreak for the people of Haiti has been felt all over the world, but also here in Shreveport, where two individuals with ties to Haiti plan to help.

Andia Augustin-Billy, a Centenary professor with close ties to the island nation, explains that people are having a hard time over there.

“The south, which is my hometown, where I am from, is pretty much where I am from and my parents are missionaries. It’s pretty much ravaged not only by the earthquake, but also by tropical storm Grace,” said Augustin-Billy.

She says she knows a few people who lost their lives because of the earthquake, and that her parents lost a lot of business in the area.

“They have an orphanage, and they have two clinics. Almost all of the things have been collapsed or partially damaged,” Augustin-Billy said.

First United Methodist Associate Pastor Ashley Goad says they’ve been doing mission trips there for 10 years.

”We are so very thankful that just personable, tangible things were lost. No more losses of life in our neighborhood,” she said.

Now, Goad says they are trying to do the best they can to help out.

”Through the rest of this week, we are going to be waiting for the engineer’s report so that we can know where to start, and of course the first thing to start will be on the dormitories for the children so they can have a good safe place to sleep,” Goad said.

Augustin-Billy says the need for everyone to help right now is crucial. They have set up a GoFundMe in hopes of raising $75,000 dollars. She says 100 percent of that money will be donated.

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

KSLA makes no representations or warranties of any kind about the authenticity, accuracy or reliability of any GoFundMe, Cash app, or Zelle fundraising campaign. Any donations you make to such campaigns are strictly at your own risk. If you have any questions related to the authenticity, accuracy or reliability of a GoFundMe, Cash app, or Zelle fundraising campaign, please contact those services directly or, in the case of a GoFundMe campaign, consult the GoFundMe Guarantee Policy.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.