Shreveport police officer faces rape charge

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport police officer is facing an allegation of rape, according to authorities.

Leroy Bates was booked into the Caddo Parish Jail on Friday, Aug. 19, according to records. He is charged with 3rd-degree rape.

No announcement has been made regarding his status within the police department.

An internal investigation into the charges is underway.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

