Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Shreveport police officer faces rape charge

Leroy Bates, 33
Leroy Bates, 33(Caddo Parish Jail)
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport police officer is facing an allegation of rape, according to authorities.

Leroy Bates was booked into the Caddo Parish Jail on Friday, Aug. 19, according to records. He is charged with 3rd-degree rape.

No announcement has been made regarding his status within the police department.

An internal investigation into the charges is underway.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Victoria Williams and Lacresanna Williams
Family mourns mother, daughter who died one day apart due to COVID-19
Image from the scene of a shooting on Baxter Street.
Argument with brother leads to man being fatally shot; victim identified by coroner’s office
Police received the call at 3:15 a.m. near the 1600 block of Magnolia Avenue in Shreveport’s...
Young woman shot while driving in Highland neighborhood; suspect sought
Caddo Lake (Source: KSLA)
Locals needed for upcoming M. Night Shyamalan production; paid roles available
Breanna Dinkins, DOB: 8/17/1998
Another ‘pepper spray bandit’ arrested after chase ends in crash

Latest News

WAFB file photo of Gov. John Bel Edwards speaking at a COVID-19 news conference on May 1, 2021.
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards holds news conference on state’s fourth COVID-19 surge
A Shreveport Police Officer has been charged with rape.
SPD officer charged with rape
The showers have cleared out and scorching weather will return this weekend.
Heat and humidity on the way
rhaya
HCSO: Missing 24-year-old woman found dead