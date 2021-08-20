Getting Answers
Shreveport man pleads guilty to 2017 slaying

Arriaus Earl Taylor, 26
Arriaus Earl Taylor, 26
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, a Shreveport man accused of a January 2017 slaying has pleaded guilty.

Arriaus Earl Taylor, 26, pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Tuesday, Aug. 19.

Taylor shot Tellmell Leon Lyons Jr., 21, his former roommate, three times Jan.12, 2017 with a .40 caliber handgun several weeks after Lyons kicked Taylor out of their shared apartment. When police arrested Taylor, he still had the handgun on his person.

He received a 40-year hard-labor prison sentence.

RELATED: Caddo Grand Jury indicts 3 in murder, sex crime charges

