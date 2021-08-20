Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Hurricane watch issued as TS Henri tracks toward New England

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A hurricane watch has been issued for Tropical Storm Henri as the system appears to be heading toward New England.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Henri is on track to begin impacting the region by Sunday.

The hurricane watch covers parts of New York’s Long Island, and coastal Connecticut and Massachusetts. Forecasters say the main threats are storm surge, wind and rain.

Henri is out at sea in the Atlantic Ocean and heading west, but is expected to make a turn toward the north and approach the New England coast.

It is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Saturday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Victoria Williams and Lacresanna Williams
Family mourns mother, daughter who died one day apart due to COVID-19
Image from the scene of a shooting on Baxter Street.
Argument with brother leads to man being fatally shot; victim identified by coroner’s office
Police received the call at 3:15 a.m. near the 1600 block of Magnolia Avenue in Shreveport’s...
Young woman shot while driving in Highland neighborhood; suspect sought
Caddo Lake (Source: KSLA)
Locals needed for upcoming M. Night Shyamalan production; paid roles available
Breanna Dinkins, DOB: 8/17/1998
Another ‘pepper spray bandit’ arrested after chase ends in crash

Latest News

FILE — In this July 30, 2021 file photo, Bradley Sharp, of Saratoga, N.Y., gets the Johnson &...
Do I need a booster if I got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?
White House officials announced plans to offer a booster shot to fully vaccinated Americans who...
What about Johnson and Johnson boosters?
A photo taken at an antibody clinic in Jacksonville, Fla., shows a patient lying on the floor.
Photo shows COVID-19 patients lying on floor of antibody clinic
Of course, Louisiana, unfortunately, is no stranger to experiencing catastrophe. Just last...
‘On the frontlines:’ American Red Cross seeks volunteers amid hurricane season