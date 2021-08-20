Hotter and drier weather ahead for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the week we are tracking changing weather on the way for the ArkLaTex. After dealing with with widespread showers and storms over the past few days we will start to dry out and this will continue through the weekend and most of next week. To go along with the drier conditions we are tracking temperatures that will be charging upwards into the upper 90s and potentially to 100 degrees early next week. Out in the tropics Grace will make her final landfall in Mexico later today, and it appears more and more likely Henri will deliver impacts to parts of New England this weekend and early next week.

We are tracking rising heat and humidity for the region. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning most you will be able to leave the umbrella at home today. There is the potential for a few hit and miss showers as we go through the afternoon, but most of us should be able to stay dry. High temperatures today will be on the rise with mid-90s likely across the region this afternoon.

As we go through the weekend we are tracking more of the same for the ArkLaTex. You should expect dry conditions along with sunny skies both days of the weekend to go along with scorching heat. High temperatures will be in the mid-90s with ‘feels-like’ temperatures that will hover right around the 100 degree mark.

Looking ahead to next week we really aren’t expecting much in a change in your forecast expect that temperatures will be getting even hotter for the ArkLaTex. Highs through at least Wednesday will be in the upper 90s with the potential for a high around 100 degrees possible. When you factor in the humidity Heat Advisories will be likely through Wednesday of next week. Our only chance for showers and its a marginal one will come on Wednesday as some moisture could push into the region, but most of the week will be dry.

So get ready to put the umbrella away and break out the sunscreen! Have a great Friday and weekend!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.