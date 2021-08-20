Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Carthage ISD to begin requiring students to wear masks on buses

Carthage ISD
Carthage ISD(Carthage ISD)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Carthage ISD has announced it will begin requiring students to wear masks on school vehicles.

The district made the announcement on Friday.

Enforcement will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 24. Masks will be made available on the buses.

Bus drivers will also check the temperature of all students as they get on the bus.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Victoria Williams and Lacresanna Williams
Family mourns mother, daughter who died one day apart due to COVID-19
Image from the scene of a shooting on Baxter Street.
Argument with brother leads to man being fatally shot; victim identified by coroner’s office
Police received the call at 3:15 a.m. near the 1600 block of Magnolia Avenue in Shreveport’s...
Young woman shot while driving in Highland neighborhood; suspect sought
Caddo Lake (Source: KSLA)
Locals needed for upcoming M. Night Shyamalan production; paid roles available
Breanna Dinkins, DOB: 8/17/1998
Another ‘pepper spray bandit’ arrested after chase ends in crash

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Gov. Edwards on COVID-19 cases continuing to rise during fourth surge
Gov. Edwards on COVID-19 cases continuing to rise during fourth surge
HCSO: Missing Marshall woman found dead
HCSO: Missing Marshall woman found dead
(Source: KPLC)
Caddo Parish Schools to accommodate requests for virtual learning
Family in Les Cayes, Haiti
Shreveport professor, pastor helping those in need after earthquake in Haiti