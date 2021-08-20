Car believed to be missing woman’s found in Shadowood Lake

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A vehicle was found in Shadowood Lake — and authorities believe it belongs to a missing woman.

According to the Marshall News Messenger, dive teams found a vehicle belonging to missing 24-year-old Rhaya Hicks. Shadowood Lake Reservoir is northeast of downtown Marshall.

Marshall, Harrison County authorities along with the Longview Dive Team searched the lake on Thursday, Aug. 19.

The vehicle was found approximately 40 feet from the road, underwater.

Hicks’ mother reported her daughter missing to Marshall Police on Tuesday morning.

