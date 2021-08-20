Getting Answers
Caddo Parish Schools to accommodate requests for virtual learning

(Source: KPLC)
By Jade Myers and Stacey Cameron
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish will welcome their students back to school on Monday, Aug. 23. With youth being affected at higher rates, and COVID-19 cases increase, some parents are requesting their children attend school virtually.

Initially, the deadline to enroll in virtual learning for the school year was in May.

However, some parents urged the school board to open more virtual learning seats at a Caddo Parish School Board meeting held earlier this week. Though Caddo Superintendent Dr. Lamar Goree says he encourages students to do in-person learning, he says Caddo Schools will accommodate requests for virtual enrollment.

“Where we are today with the Delta variant and where we were in May are very different. So, for that reason we are accommodating families now if they are choosing the virtual option versus the in-person learning opportunity,” he said.

Goree also said that if Caddo Schools were to shutdown this year due to COVID-19, they are prepared to do virtual learning for all students.

