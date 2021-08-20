Blazing heat returns to the ArkLaTex

(KSLA) - Now that the rain is gone, temperatures will be heating up! There will be nothing to cool them back down, so temperatures will be in the upper 90s for the next several days.

This evening will be nice and dry with maybe an exception of one or two showers. These will be far and few between, and will not last too long. So If you have any evening plans, you should not need the umbrella. Temperatures will be a bit warmer since we did not have any rain to cool things down. Those temperatures will be in the lower 90s to the upper 80s.

Overnight, there may be a few clouds early on. As the night wears on, it will gradually become more clear. There will not be any rain at all. Temperatures will still be warm and muggy throughout the night. It will cool to the mid 70s first thing Saturday morning.

This weekend will be very hot. There will be ample sunshine which will help warm up these temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. I do not expect any rain Saturday or Sunday, so you do not have to worry about outdoor plans getting ruined.

Early next week with stick with the dry weather. Chances of any rain look slim to none. That means the temperatures will be very HOT! In fact, there is already a chance it gets up to the triple digits. I’m starting to believe we will not quite make it to 100, but it will be close. Regardless, it will be hot and humid, so use caution and stay hydrated.

Wednesday and Thursday next week continue to look like more of the same. Hot and humid with little to no rain. Temperatures will be heating up to the mid to upper 90s. Rain chances at best are only up to 10%. So, there’s just not enough shower activity to knock temperatures back down.

The tropics are still active. Grace is back to a hurricane and is over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. This is now expected to become a category 2 hurricane before making landfall in Mexico. There is still no expected harm to the United States. Tropical Storm Henri is expected to become a hurricane and will head up north towards New England. This will bring a lot of rain, storm surge, and windy conditions to the northeast region. Elsewhere in the tropics, we are nice and quiet. We will be your First Alert with of any threat that may arise for the ArkLaTex.

Have a fabulous Friday, and an awesome weekend!

