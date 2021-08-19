Young woman shot while driving in Highland neighborhood; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A young woman is recovering after being shot — and Shreveport police are working to find the person responsible.

Police received the call at 3:15 a.m. near the 1600 block of Magnolia Avenue in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood.

She told the police she was going to pick up her sister. She began circling the neighborhood as she waited for her sister when she noticed a silver car started to follow her.

Then, three to five bullets were fired from the car, hitting her in the elbow. Her injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Police do not have any further suspect information. The car is suspected to be a sedan.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

