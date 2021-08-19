TRAGEDY IN HAITI: ArkLaTex pastor provides perspective on quake-, storm-stricken country

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — These photos from Justin Haigler, lead pastor of The Simple Church in Shreveport, La., show Fortress Inn, a hotel southwest of Les Cayes in Haiti.

They are just one small example of how the earthquake on Saturday, Aug. 14 changed the country’s landscape.

In the process, it also:

killed more than 2,000 people (the death toll stood at 2,189 four days after the quake),

hurt more than 12,000 people,

destroyed more than 7,000 homes,

damaged more than 12,000 homes, and,

left about 30,000 families homeless.

Schools, offices and churches also were demolished or badly damaged.

KSLA News 12′s Doug Warner asked Haigler on Wednesday, Aug. 18 for his perspective on the situation in Haiti:

