‘There are so many unknowns:’ Louisiana Tech leaders encourage vaccinations with incentives for students
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RUSTON, La. (KSLA) - Students don’t return to campus at Louisiana Tech University until next month — but school leaders are being proactive and taking steps to encourage vaccinations for COVID-19.
According to the Louisiana Department of Health, people in the 18 to 29 age range account for the most reported cases of COVID-19. Data reveals only 10 percent of these individuals are fully vaccinated against the virus.
Louisiana Tech is awarding some handsome prizes throughout the fall quarter for students who choose to get the shot. Some of the prizes include:
- Tuition and fees for one quarter
- Meal plan for one quarter
- Apple iPad Pro
- Apple Watch Series 6
- Aramark DCB credit
- Bulldog Bundle credit
To enter in the drawings students must have met the criteria below:
- Receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine before the date of the drawing;
- Provide proof of vaccination if they’ve received the vaccine outside Louisiana;
- Be registered for classes for the Fall 2021 Quarter; and
- Complete this form
