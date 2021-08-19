Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Texarkana nonprofits facing fundraising struggles due to COVID-19

United Way of Greater Texarkana
United Way of Greater Texarkana(United Way of Greater Texarkana Facebook page)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The novel coronavirus has brought adverse effects on nonprofit organizations’ fundraising efforts. In Texarkana, one organization supporting over 30 agencies is trying to keep up with the financial shortfall.

Missy Davidson is the program director for the Texarkana Children Advocacy Center, a nonprofit which gives support to investigators of child abuse and its victims. One of its major backers is the United Way of Greater Texarkana.

“These funds helps us to provide the forensic interviews and the therapy session for our kids free of charge,” Davidson said. “It also helps with matching funds for our federal grants that we have to have matching funds for.”

The Children’s Advocacy Center is one of 35 programs funded by the United Way of Greater Texarkana.

“As for what we were able to allocate back out, it was a rough year,” said United Way of Greater Texarkana President Mark Bledsoe.

In 2020, the United Way fell short of their $900,000 goal because of the cancellation of major fundraising events due to COVID-19. However, they were able to fully fund their programs.

“We were able to give out over a half million dollars and pull out of reserves in anticipation. This year will be a better campaign because we will be able to have all our fundraisers again,” said Bledsoe.

The United Way provides financial support to agencies in 9 Arkansas and Texas counties. Bledsoe said these agencies, like the Children Advocacy Center, are vital to the community.

“Our programs, they didn’t stop because of COVID, and the needs didn’t stop simply because of COVID. So we had to step up to the plate and keep those programs in existence because they are vital,” said Bledsoe.

The next campaign is slated to begin Sept. 24 of this year, and Bledsoe said they are hoping to make up the shortfall in financial donations.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Victoria Williams and Lacresanna Williams
Family mourns mother, daughter who died one day apart due to COVID-19
Image from the scene of a shooting on Baxter Street.
Argument with brother leads to man being fatally shot; victim identified by coroner’s office
A man was shot dead while he and another man were involved in a fistfight in the 800 block of...
Man shot dead during fistfight in Shreveport
The Caddo coroner's office has identified Daniel. C. Brown as the 27-year-old man who was shot...
Coroner identifies man shot dead during fistfight
SFD responds to fire at King's Highway Christian Church.
Shreveport firefighters respond to church fire on Kings Highway

Latest News

Officials at West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital were holding a news conference discussing the...
Code Blue sounds off as hospital officials discuss seriousness of COVID-19 surge
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Dakota Sagani Rose, DOB: 3/15/1996
Keithville man indicted for juvenile sex crime
Waskom ISD Superintendent discusses decision to close all campuses through Monday
Waskom ISD Superintendent discusses decision to close all campuses through Monday
COVID-19 vaccination locations in the ArkLaTex