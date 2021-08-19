One last day of showers and storms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we are tracking yet another day of scattered showers and storms as we go throughout the day today. The showers and storms will last throughout the day before clearing out during the later evening hours. After today, we are tracking drier and hotter weather ahead for the region as we go through the weekend and looking ahead to next week. High temperatures early next week could be pushing towards the 100 degree mark. Out in the tropics Hurricane Grace is making landfall this morning in the Yucatan as the storm continues west. Henri continues to churn in the Atlantic as well and is forecast to make a close pass as a hurricane along the coast of New England.

We are tracking increasing heat and humidity for the region starting Friday. (KSLA News 12)

Back here in the ArkLaTex as you are heading out the door this morning make sure you grab the umbrella as we are expecting more rain and thunderstorms for the region. We are already seeing some hit and miss wet weather this morning and this will continue off and on throughout the day Thursday. Some of these showers and storms will bring some heavy rain especially during the afternoon. High temperatures will again be in the upper 80s to around the 90 degree mark thanks to the rain.

As we move to Friday and your weekend forecast we are tracking drier weather along with warmer temperatures on the way. High temperatures on Friday will be moving up into the low and mid 90s to go along with the partly cloudy skies. Your weekend forecast will bring more of the same with highs in the mid-90s with continued mainly dry weather.

Looking ahead to next week, more of the same is on the way for the region. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s and we are tracking nothing but sunshine and humidity to go along with through Wednesday. There is a slight chance of some showers and storms Wednesday into Thursday, but nothing like what we have seen over the past couple of days. Just prepare for some intense heat and the potential of some Heat Advisories on the way next week.

In the meantime, get ready to get wet once again Thursday! Have a great day!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.