Nearly 100 year old church in Shreveport picking up the pieces after fire caused by lightning strike

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An historic church in Shreveport caught fire Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 18) after lighting hit the building.

The Kings Highway Christian Church, which is almost 100 years old, was damaged Aug. 19, 2021 after lightning reportedly struck the building, causing a fire. (KSLA)

The 98-year-old church has a lot of history in Shreveport. KSLA’s Kenley Hargett spoke with the church’s senior minister, Reverend Steve Lesher, who says lightning hit the Tree of Life statue on the front of the church’s sanctuary. The strike left structural damage to the roof and one of the sanctuary’s beams. He says it will take months to repair, but thankfully, no other part of the church was damaged.

FULL INTERVIEW WITH REVEREND

The Kings Highway Christian Church, which is almost 100 years old, was damaged Aug. 19, 2021 after lightning reportedly struck the building, causing a fire. (KSLA)

Soot is everywhere inside the church, and they won’t be able to have services until the roof is fixed and the interior is cleaned. Rev. Lesher says he plans to hold Sunday service in the Family Life Center until further notice. The church is still going ahead with its vaccine drive on Saturday, Aug. 21 from 3 to 6 p.m. Anyone who gets a vaccine will receive a free meal.

The Kings Highway Christian Church, which is almost 100 years old, was damaged Aug. 19, 2021 after lightning reportedly struck the building, causing a fire. (KSLA)

Hear from the minister tonight on News 12 on how the church plans to move forward.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.