Argument with brother leads to man being fatally shot

Image from the scene of a shooting on Baxter Street.
Image from the scene of a shooting on Baxter Street.(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to a shooting on Wednesday, Aug. 18, at around 6:13 p.m.

The incident occurred in the 4200 block of Baxter Street.

Officials say two brothers were fighting over money, and about to get into a physical altercation, when one of the brothers reportedly pulled out a gun and shot the other three times.

The victim died while being transported to the hospital. Witnesses on the scene say the suspect possibly fled in a white Impala.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

