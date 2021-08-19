Argument with brother leads to man being fatally shot

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to a shooting on Wednesday, Aug. 18, at around 6:13 p.m.

The incident occurred in the 4200 block of Baxter Street.

Officials say two brothers were fighting over money, and about to get into a physical altercation, when one of the brothers reportedly pulled out a gun and shot the other three times.

The victim died while being transported to the hospital. Witnesses on the scene say the suspect possibly fled in a white Impala.

