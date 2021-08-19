Getting Answers
LSU tells Greek chapters to get tested for COVID-19 after cases detected in wastewater

WAFB file photo of COVID-19 wastewater testing on LSU's campus
WAFB file photo of COVID-19 wastewater testing on LSU's campus(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has advised several of its Greek chapters that their members must be tested for COVID-19 after university officials detected the virus in samples of wastewater from Greek houses on campus, a university spokesperson tells WAFB.

The wastewater COVID testing program has been in place at LSU since Fall 2020 and has been used in various areas around campus including residence halls, the UREC, and Greek houses, LSU spokesperson Ernie Ballard said.

RELATED STORIES:

“Tests are un a few times a week at various pumping stations on campus, and when an area shows high traces of the virus [COVID-19] that exceed the researchers identified threshold, all students in that area are contacted and required to go get a COVID test,” Ballard said. “Today [Thursday, Aug. 19], a number of Greek chapters (both sororities and fraternities) were notified that they should go get tested based on the latest wastewater test results.”

Ballard did not identify the Greek chapters where COVID-19 was detected in the wastewater.

