Locals needed for upcoming M. Night Shyamalan production; paid roles available

Caddo Lake (Source: KSLA)
By Alex Onken
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The bright lights of Hollywood will soon shine upon Caddo Lake.

A casting team is looking for local talent for the upcoming feature film with the working title Untitled Caddo Lake Film. Crews are looking to cast locals from East Texas, Shreveport and other areas around Caddo Lake.

The film will be produced by M. Night Shyamalan, known for his works The Sixth Sense, Signs and most recently, Old.

Untitled Caddo Lake Film will be the second feature film from directors Celine Held and Logan George of ELO FILMS,” reads a news release. “Their films have been screened at international festivals such as Cannes Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival, Venice Film Festival, and many more. They were named among Filmmaker Magazine’s 25 New Faces of Independent Film in 2017.”

No acting experience is needed. Crews are expected to cast 40 plus roles. All roles they are casting will be speaking parts, and all roles will be paid.

Production will take place in October 2021 and most roles will be on set for one to two days.

Online auditions can be submitted virtually here and by filling the online casting call form. Several open call events will be held in Northwest Louisiana where in-person interviews will be held.

“The casting team is searching for real, authentic people and encourages group auditions with friends and family.”

All information regarding open calls can be found here. Those interested are encouraged to check back for updates as open calls are still being scheduled.

Anyone looking for more information can contact caddocasting@gmail.com or visit www.caddocasting.com.

