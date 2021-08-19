KSLA Salutes: Retired Air Force Brigadier General weighs in on Afghanistan

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Brigadier General George P. Cole Jr. joined the Air Force in 1967 after going through the Air Force Academy.

He entered pilot training and earned his wings in 1968 at Williams Air Force Base in Arizona.

“Went through pilot training right at the height of the Vietnam War,” Cole said. “I ricocheted directly to Vietnam after pilot training to the gun ships. I flew gun ships for a year and then went down to Panama. I handled US-Panama treaty negotiations for four years before coming back to the states.”

Cole spent a year at the Pentagon before coming to Barksdale as a major to fly the B-52s. He spent a few years primarily in Strategic Air Command and was later selected to be the executive secretary for the Secretary of Defense.

“I served as Dick Cheney’s Executive Secretary and learned an awful lot in that assignment,” Cole said. “Worked directly with the White House on numerous occasions and worked directly for the Secretary of Defense. Then I came to Barksdale as Wind Commander.”

Cole also served as commander of the 20th Bombardment Squadron, Carswell Air Force Base, Texas, meaning he commanded two of the largest wings in Strategic Air Command. He retired in 1994 after a very decorated military career.

He, like many other veterans across the country, have been watching the events in Afghanistan unfold over the last few days.

“Afghanistan will go down in history as a national tragedy for the United States,” Cole said. “The ramifications and effects of what has happened in the last couple of weeks will affect our grandchildren. People say it’s like Vietnam. It’s worse than Vietnam.”

