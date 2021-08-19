Getting Answers
Kids struggling with mental health issues during pandemic as well as adults

Districts are hoping for a closer to normal school year but with delta variant creating a new...
Kids are facing mental health challenges of their own during the COVID-19 pandemic.(KKTV)
By Jade Myers
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - 2020 was a difficult year for most people because of the COVID-19 pandemic... and 2021 has presented challenges of its own as well.

Kids are not immune to these struggles. They’ve faced unique challenges with mental health during the pandemic just as adults have.

KSLA’s Jade Myers spoke with Lillian Holley, special education director for Bossier Parish Schools, Thursday afternoon. She says mental health is something that needs to be focused on for students, and that social and emotional initiatives will continue to be a priority for the school system even after the pandemic.

Watch News 12 tonight to hear about how the school district is helping kids who are having a tough time.

