Hot and dry weather returns beginning Friday

(KSLA) - Say goodbye to the rain! Once it ends Thursday evening, it will be dry for several days. There will be more sunshine, but with that comes more heat as well.

This evening will still have more rain around, but not everywhere. It will gradually come to an end after sunset. Prior to sunset, look for some heavy downpours in a few spots. Keep the umbrella with you to be safe. Temperatures will not be too hot. it will be in the mid 80s falling to the upper 70s. You will feel that humidity though!

Overnight, the rain will finally come to an end. It will e nice and dry to start off your Friday. There will still be plenty of clouds though. However, I expect to see the stars and moon tonight at times as the clouds break apart. Temperatures will cool the mid to upper 70s, to create a muggy start to the day.

Look for less rain come by Friday. I only have a 20% chance for a quick shower. Most of the ArkLaTex will stay dry. The sunshine will be returning and it will be a very nice day. Temperatures will be hot though. It should warm up to the mid 90s with partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions.

This weekend will also be very hot. There will be ample sunshine which will help warm up these temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. I do not expect any rain Saturday or Sunday, so you do not have to worry about outdoor plans getting ruined.

Early next week with stick with the dry weather. Chances of any rain look slim to none. That means the temperatures will be very HOT! In fact, there is already a chance it gets up to the triple digits. I’m starting to believe we will not quite make it to 100, but it will be close. Regardless, it will be hot and humid, so use caution and stay hydrated.

Wednesday and Thursday next week continue to look like more of the same. Hot and humid with little to no rain. Temperatures will be heating up to the mid to upper 90s. Rain chances at best are only up to 10%. So, there’s just not enough shower activity to knock temperatures back down.

The tropics are still active. Grace is back to a tropical storm and is over the Yucatan Peninsula. Eventually it will enter the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and will re-strengthen into a hurricane. There is no fear with Grace, because a ridge of high pressure will be building in from the east and will push Grace west and keep the storm south. So no harm to the United States. Tropical Storm Henri is expected to become a hurricane and will for the most part remain out at sea. There is a chance it impacts the east coast near New England. We will be your First Alert with of any threat that may arise for the ArkLaTex.

Have a thrilling Thursday and an even better rest of the week and weekend!

