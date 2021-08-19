Fun Zone Plaza hosting back-to-school supply drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Fun Zone Plaza, llc. is presenting its Steam Star and Back to School Supply Drive on Saturday, Aug. 21.

Attendees will get a tour of Fun Zone Plaza, and will also receive school and STEAM supplies. These supplies will be given out on a first come, first served basis. The event is from 2 to 5 p.m. at 619 Louisiana Ave. in Shreveport.

The event is being held in memory of Mr. Ollie Mitchell Jr. and Mr. Ermias “Nipsey Hussle” Ashegedom.

Those interested in partnership opportunities should email info@ollieinitiative.org.

