Fun Zone Plaza hosting back-to-school supply drive

Core school supplies are costing parents more this fall, and many are hard to find because of...
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Fun Zone Plaza, llc. is presenting its Steam Star and Back to School Supply Drive on Saturday, Aug. 21.

Attendees will get a tour of Fun Zone Plaza, and will also receive school and STEAM supplies. These supplies will be given out on a first come, first served basis. The event is from 2 to 5 p.m. at 619 Louisiana Ave. in Shreveport.

Fun Zone Plaza is hosting a back-to-school event Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.
Fun Zone Plaza is hosting a back-to-school event Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.(Fun Zone Plaza)

The event is being held in memory of Mr. Ollie Mitchell Jr. and Mr. Ermias “Nipsey Hussle” Ashegedom.

Those interested in partnership opportunities should email info@ollieinitiative.org.

