Caddo Parish resuming emergency rental assistance payments

Caddo Parish is resuming its payments for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program after receiving $4.5 million in funding from the state.(WAVE 3 News)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The distribution of emergency rental assistance payments will resume in Caddo Parish, officials with the parish government announced Thursday, Aug. 19.

The parish has received awaited funding from the state to be used as part of the parish’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). A total of $4.5 million has been transferred to the parish and will be used to help applicants who have qualified for assistance.

“We are pleased that the necessary transfer has been made for us to continue issuing assistance in the ERAP program,” said Parish Administrator Woody Wilson Jr. “Our priority is to continue to make sure we can get the funds to our citizens that they need as quickly as we can.”

Payments are expected to be issued early during the week of Aug. 23. Those who believe they qualify for rental assistance should complete an application online here, or contact one of the non-profit agencies listed on the site to get help completing an application.

The parish’s Eviction Mitigation Assistance Program is also now open to those who have qualified for ERAP and are potentially facing eviction and are in need of legal assistance. The program connects people with free legal help so they can navigate through the judicial process. Those interested should contact the program’s legal staff directly. A list of participating attorneys can be found on the parish’s website. More attorneys will be added as they join the program.

