Caddo Parish Commission meeting canceled due to COVID-19 outbreak

By KSLA Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Commission meeting set for Thursday, Aug. 19 was canceled around an hour before the regular session began.

The commission posted on their Facebook page that the meeting was canceled due to a “lack of quorum.”

KSLA reached out to Commissioner Lyndon B. Johnson, who confirmed today’s meeting was cancelled due to a COVID outbreak.

