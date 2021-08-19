Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Black cat alerts rescuers to owner’s whereabouts in ravine

By CNN
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORNWALL, England (CNN) – Black cats get a bad rap. Traditionally, they’re known as harbingers of bad luck.

But the owner of a black cat in England turned out to be very lucky indeed.

An 83-year-old woman had been reported missing in a rural area near Cornwall.

While searching, neighbors were alerted to her whereabouts by her cat, Piran.

It was the cat’s relentless meowing that revealed the woman had tumbled down a 70-foot ravine.

Emergency crews responded and hoisted the woman to safety.

She was taken to a hospital by air ambulance, where authorities say she’s in good spirits.

The woman’s neighbor said without the beckoning cat, it could have taken much longer to locate the fallen woman.

Local police went a step further, saying “Piran the cat saved the day!”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Victoria Williams and Lacresanna Williams
Family mourns mother, daughter who died one day apart due to COVID-19
A man was shot dead while he and another man were involved in a fistfight in the 800 block of...
Man shot dead during fistfight in Shreveport
Image from the scene of a shooting on Baxter Street.
Argument with brother leads to man being fatally shot; victim identified by coroner’s office
The Caddo coroner's office has identified Daniel. C. Brown as the 27-year-old man who was shot...
Coroner identifies man shot dead during fistfight
A child was fighting for his life after being accidentally shot in his head in a residence in...
Teen accidentally shot in head by another juvenile; wound considered life-threatening

Latest News

FILE - Detroit Tigers catcher Bill Freehan is shown Feb. 24, 1975. Freehan, an 11-time All-Star...
Freehan, catcher on 1968 champion Detroit Tigers, dies at 79
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 file photo, R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton...
Accuser at R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial resumes testimony
Live COVID-19 coverage
WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s weekly COVID-19 briefing at 1:30 CT
FILE- In this Thursday, March 5, 2009 file photo the Library of Congress is seen on Capitol...
Police probing report of explosive in truck near Capitol