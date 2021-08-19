Another ‘Pepper spray bandit’ arrested after chase ends in crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The U.S. Marshals reports officers have arrested another woman in a group of people that allegedly stole from multiple Walmarts and assaulted employees.

The Marshal Task Force says officers arrested Breanna Dinkins, 23, the second woman wanted in involvement with thefts and assaults at multiple Walmart locations. The force says they spotted Dinkins in her car and pursued her. The chase ended when Dinkins crashed on Ferndale Lane in Shreveport.

The aftermath of U.S. Marshals chasing down Brianna Dinkins. (U.S. Marshals)

Officials say Dinkins, along with another woman, Deonshanique Thompson, 21, was part of a band of thieves who stole vehicles to commit robberies. The duo were seen trying to leave with stolen merchandise from a Walmart on Northport Drive and another one on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. In both incidents, Walmart employees tried to stop the two women from leaving the store before they were reportedly assaulted with pepper spray.

Thompson is facing charges of simple robbery and two counts of aggravated battery. She’s also facing charges as an in-state fugitive out of Bossier City for armed robbery, motor vehicle theft, and theft of a firearm. Currently, Dinkins’ charges are unknown. Both women have been arrested before.

