3 suspects indicted in connection with Easter Sunday shooting death of mother of 9

Left to right: Charles Dewayne Combs, DOB: 6/9/1990, Jasmine Fox, DOB: 9/11/1990, and Andrea Shantanel Mitchell, DOB: 7/11/1989(CPSO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three suspects have been indicted in connection with the shooting death of a woman who had nine children. It happened on Easter Sunday (April 4).

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office announced the indictments of Charles Dewayne Combs, 31, and Jasmine Shanta Nicole Fox, 30, on Thursday, Aug. 19. The two are each facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Jalecia Latoria Deray Jennings, 30. She was shot and killed in a crowded parking lot in the 5600 block of Hearne Avenue. Combs is also facing an additional charge of second-degree battery for an assault on someone that same day.

Andrea Shantanel Mitchell, 32, is also indicted in connection with the case. She’s facing a charge of accessory after-the-fact.

