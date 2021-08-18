YOUR MONEY: Back-to-School deals for college students

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As college students head back to campus, they might be scrambling to buy school supplies.

RetailMeNot.com compiled a list of over 50 deals specifically for college students.

Amazon is offering deals on tech products, dorm room essentials and kitchenware.

Shoppers can find items up to 60 percent off on everything from Smart TVs to wireless headphones and coffeemakers.

Did you know Amazon also offers a free six month trial for a Prime membership?

After the trial ends, they offer students a membership at a fraction of the cost.

You must use your student email address to sign up and after the trial period, Amazon will charge students $59 a year to be a Prime member.

Academy Sports and Outdoors is offering 25 percent off on backpacks and 30 percent off on footwear from Nike, Under Armour and Adidas.

On top of that, Academy is giving back to teachers and school employees by offering 10 percent off their entire purchase through September 6 both in-stores and online.

As for tech, you can get up to $100 off on MacBook laptops at Best Buy and $200 off select iPad Pro models.

If you purchase a MacBook laptop, desktop or iPad through Apple, they will throw in a pair of AirPods.

