Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Washington requires COVID-19 vaccination for teachers, staff

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington state is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine mandate to include all public, charter and private school teachers and staff — plus those working at the state’s colleges and universities.

Those who are not fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 risk losing their jobs, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday.

Inslee’s office said the latest mandate also applies to college coaches, including Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich, who said he has declined to be vaccinated for personal reasons. Rolovich is one of two state employees scheduled to make more than $3 million this year along with Washington football coach Jimmy Lake.

Inslee on Wednesday also expanded the statewide indoor mask mandate in place for non-vaccinated individuals to include those who are vaccinated.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— AP Source: Biden to require vaccines for nursing home staff

— US health officials call for coronavirus booster shots for all

— WHO warns against boosters before 1st vaccines for other countries

— Mississippi opens second field hospital in Jackson amid surge

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot dead while he and another man were involved in a fistfight in the 800 block of...
Man shot dead during fistfight in Shreveport
A child was fighting for his life after being accidentally shot in his head in a residence in...
Teen accidentally shot in head by another juvenile; wound considered life-threatening
(Source: Gray TV file photo)
Parents, guardians of some Caddo students apprehensive about start of in-person classes
Gov. Greg Abbott
Texas governor tests positive for COVID-19
At least one vehicle appears to have rolled over in an accident at Terry Bradshaw Passway...
1 dead, another in life-threatening condition following rollover accident

Latest News

People in Haiti’s hardest-hit areas are still waiting for aid as hospitals remain overwhelmed...
Desperation, pressure for aid increase in Haiti after quake
Gov. Greg Abbott
Gov. Abbott announces more federal COVID relief payments for smaller cities
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that Afghanistan refugees will be housed at military...
Biden: Troops will stay in Afghanistan to evacuate Americans
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington,...
Biden to require COVID vaccines for nursing home staff