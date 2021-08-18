SFD will get 4 additional ambulances + crew to deal with COVID surge

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The mayor’s office announced Wednesday, Aug. 18 that the Shreveport Fire Department will receive four additional ambulances and crew on Thursday to help deal with the current surge of COVID-19 cases.

The fire department requested the federal help via the Caddo Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

“Agencies and hospitals in our area are becoming overwhelmed by the significant influx of COVID patients,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins. “It is vital for us to provide essential resources to our first responders who provide critical care for those patients.”

The mayor’s office says right now, SFD is averaging around 140 calls per day and running with 10 ambulances. When no ambulance is available, the department relies on help from nearby agencies.

“We’re thankful to the federal government for the assistance that has been provided,” said Shreveport Fire Chief Scott Wolverton. “This will have an immediate impact on our medics who are dealing with the increased call volume on a daily basis.”

The additional crews will operate on 12-hour shifts and will work out of Shreveport Fire Station #1 (263 N Common St.) and #16 (5105 Hollywood Ave.).

