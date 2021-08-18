SFD responding to fire at church on Kings Highway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department responded to reports of a fire Wednesday, Aug. 18, at around 5:20 p.m.

The fire broke out at Kings Highway Christian Church on Kings Highway in the city’s Highland neighborhood.

KSLA News 12 has been told the fire at the church at the corner of Kings Highway and Line Avenue possibly was sparked by lightning.

According to Caddo 911 dispatch records, 28 units initially responded to the scene.

