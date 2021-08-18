Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

SFD responding to fire at church on Kings Highway

SFD responds to fire at King's Highway Christian Church.
SFD responds to fire at King's Highway Christian Church.(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department responded to reports of a fire Wednesday, Aug. 18, at around 5:20 p.m.

The fire broke out at Kings Highway Christian Church on Kings Highway in the city’s Highland neighborhood.

KSLA News 12 has been told the fire at the church at the corner of Kings Highway and Line Avenue possibly was sparked by lightning.

According to Caddo 911 dispatch records, 28 units initially responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot dead while he and another man were involved in a fistfight in the 800 block of...
Man shot dead during fistfight in Shreveport
A child was fighting for his life after being accidentally shot in his head in a residence in...
Teen accidentally shot in head by another juvenile; wound considered life-threatening
(Source: Gray TV file photo)
Parents, guardians of some Caddo students apprehensive about start of in-person classes
Gov. Greg Abbott
Texas governor tests positive for COVID-19
At least one vehicle appears to have rolled over in an accident at Terry Bradshaw Passway...
1 dead, another in life-threatening condition following rollover accident

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
(Source: Gray TV photo illustration)
Caddo School District ‘working on a way to accommodate’ rising interest in virtual learning
U.N. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks about being a diplomat. She is a native of...
U.N. Ambassador says fundamental freedoms must be respected in Afghanistan
SFD will receive four additional ambulances and crew on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 to help deal...
SFD will get 4 additional ambulances + crew to deal with COVID surge