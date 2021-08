SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport firefighters were called to an early morning fire in the Caddo Heights neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

Dispatchers got the call just before 6 a.m. to a home in the 500 block of Alma Street.

SFD responds to a fire on the 500 block of Alma St. This is in the Caddo Heights neighborhood. SFD says information will be released shortly. pic.twitter.com/RIjDv44mtp — Christian Piekos (@ChristianPiekos) August 18, 2021

No injuries were reported, according to crews on the scene.

I just spoke with a mother and her five children who escaped the house fire safely. Thank God. She tells me she doesn’t know how the fire started, but believes she will be able to move back in. (@KSLA) — Christian Piekos (@ChristianPiekos) August 18, 2021

