Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Rural hospitals face same challenges but with fewer resources than urban facilities

Staffing issues, low COVID-19 vaccination rates causing more stress for smaller medical centers
(Source: Gray TV photo illustration)
(Source: Gray TV photo illustration)
By Kenley Hargett
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — Smaller medical centers, with fewer resources, face the same limitations as facilities in larger cities during this fourth COVID-19 surge.

KSLA News 12′s Kenley Hargett has found that staffing issues and low COVID-19 vaccination rates are causing more stress for rural hospitals.

“What we’ve begun to see now is we’re seeing a backlog in our ER,” said Kirk Soileau, CEO of Natchitoches Regional Medical Center, the largest rural hospital in Louisiana.

“It’s been challenging lately.”

Challenges like having no ICU beds available.

Natchitoches Regional sometimes takes on patients from other hospitals that are overcrowded. And it may also transfer patients to larger hospitals like those in Alexandra and Shreveport that normally would have more room.

And like hospital systems nationwide, NRMC’s medical personnel are tired and working long hours to care for their patients.

Leaders of other rural hospitals in the ArkLaTex told KSLA News 12 that their hospitals also are full of COVID-19 patients and that they encourage everyone to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot dead while he and another man were involved in a fistfight in the 800 block of...
Man shot dead during fistfight in Shreveport
A child was fighting for his life after being accidentally shot in his head in a residence in...
Teen accidentally shot in head by another juvenile; wound considered life-threatening
(Source: Gray TV file photo)
Parents, guardians of some Caddo students apprehensive about start of in-person classes
Gov. Greg Abbott
Texas governor tests positive for COVID-19
At least one vehicle appears to have rolled over in an accident at Terry Bradshaw Passway...
1 dead, another in life-threatening condition following rollover accident

Latest News

Gov. Greg Abbott
Gov. Abbott announces more federal COVID relief payments for smaller cities
(Source: Gray TV file photo)
Parents, guardians of some Caddo students apprehensive about start of in-person classes
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 9,532 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas