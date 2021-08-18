Prize Fest to announce top 10 musical acts competing in this year’s event

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Thursday night (Aug. 19), Prize Fest will announces its top 10 musical acts that will compete in this year’s festival.

The musicians will compete during the first weekend of the festival (Sept. 24 and 25). The performers competing will be announced Thursday night at 8 p.m. Performers will compete for the $10,000 grand prize.

The virtual announcement will be streamed online here.

