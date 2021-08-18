Getting Answers
Prize Fest to announce top 10 musical acts competing in this year’s event

On Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, Prize Fest will announce its top 10 musical acts that will compete...
On Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, Prize Fest will announce its top 10 musical acts that will compete for the $10,000 grand prize.(Prize Fest)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Thursday night (Aug. 19), Prize Fest will announces its top 10 musical acts that will compete in this year’s festival.

The musicians will compete during the first weekend of the festival (Sept. 24 and 25). The performers competing will be announced Thursday night at 8 p.m. Performers will compete for the $10,000 grand prize.

The virtual announcement will be streamed online here.

