NWS office’s new interactive tornado map shows those recorded in the ArkLaTex since 1950

You just click on a parish or county to get a closer view of your area
By KSLA Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Interested in knowing when and where tornadoes have hit in your area or elsewhere in the ArkLaTex?

The National Weather Service office in Shreveport has a new interactive map available that shows the tornadoes that have been recorded since 1950.

You just click on a Louisiana parish or an Arkansas, Oklahoma or Texas county to get a closer view showing the tracks and the year they occurred.

Here’s the link to the webpage.

Or view the map below:

From the National Weather Service office in Shreveport:

This map is an overview of tornadoes throughout the National Weather Service in Shreveport's County Warning Area from 1950 through 2021.  To look closer at a certain county or parish just click on the individual county/parish.  

Angelina San Augustine Sabine Texas Nacogdoches Cherokee Smith Wood Rusk Shelby Panola Gregg Upshur Harrison Marion Cass Norris Camp Titus Franklin Bowie Red River Texas McCurtain Sevier Little River Howard Hempstead Miller Nevada Lafayette Columbia Union Arkansas Caddo DeSoto Sabine Louisiana Natchitoches Grant LaSalle Winn Caldwell Red River Louisiana Ouachita Bossier Jackson Bienville Lincoln Union Webster Claiborne

(Source: National Weather Service office in Shreveport)

