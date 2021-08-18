NWS office’s new interactive tornado map shows those recorded in the ArkLaTex since 1950

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Interested in knowing when and where tornadoes have hit in your area or elsewhere in the ArkLaTex?

The National Weather Service office in Shreveport has a new interactive map available that shows the tornadoes that have been recorded since 1950.

You just click on a Louisiana parish or an Arkansas, Oklahoma or Texas county to get a closer view showing the tracks and the year they occurred.

Here’s the link to the webpage.

Or view the map below: