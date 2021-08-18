Getting Answers
Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival 2021 canceled due to COVID-19; will return in 2022

By Alex Onken
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Organizers announced on Facebook that this year’s Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival is again canceled due to COVID-19.

“After weeks of surging coronavirus cases has put Louisiana on the nation’s radar as one of the worst state’s affected by the fourth surge along with the increase in children’s exposure, we must sadly announce that the 2021 Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival, scheduled to take place September 17-18, will not occur as planned,” reads a Facebook post.

August 16, 2021 For the second year in a row, the Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival has been canceled due to COVID-19....

Posted by Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival on Monday, August 16, 2021

Organizers plan to hold the event in 2022.

“In the meantime, we urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials, so that we can all soon experience together the joy that is Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival.”

