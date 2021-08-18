More wet weather across the ArkLaTex Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! As we wake up this morning we are dealing with scattered showers and storms across the ArkLaTex, something we will be dealing with throughout the day across the region. Rain will also be sticking around on Thursday before we dry out and heat up across the region as we head through the weekend and into next week with some of the hottest weather of the summer possible. Out in the tropics we continue to keep a close eye on Grace and Henri with Grace likely to make landfall as a hurricane twice, first in the Yucatan Thursday and then in northern Mexico early in the weekend. Henri will stay out to sea, but now still may intensify into a minimal hurricane.

We are tracking another day of rain and thunderstorms across the ArkLaTex Wednesday. (KSLA News 12)

But as you are heading out the door this morning make sure you grab an umbrella as we are expecting hit and miss showers and storms all day long for the region. We are seeing a line of rain and thunderstorms this morning and that will transition into more scattered wet weather throughout the day. High temperatures will continue to remain below average today with highs in the upper 80s.

As we go through the rest of the work week and towards the weekend we will be in a weather pattern of transition. Thursday we are tracking more of the same with more widespread showers and storms that will be developing and continuing throughout the morning & afternoon hours. Temperatures will again be below average Thursday before changes start on Friday. That’s when we should dry out for a prolonged period of time and that will allow our temperatures to start to rebound. High temperatures will not be insanely hot on Friday with highs right around average in the low to mid 90s.

Looking ahead to your weekend forecast and early next week is when the blowtorch gets turned up for the region. Temperatures over the weekend will start to move above our average high of 95 and towards 100 degrees. ‘Feels-like’ will be even hotter over the weekend with a run at 100 degrees for a high possible early next week as a ridge of high pressure will continue to build over the region.

In the meantime, break out those umbrellas once again Wednesday! Have a great day!

