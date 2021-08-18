Missing Marshall woman last seen early Monday morning in bathing suit
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - The Marshall Police Department is currently looking for a 24-year-old woman last seen during the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 16.
Police say Rhaya Hicks was last seen in the area of 1793 and Gainesville Road around 3:30 a.m. Monday morning. She was reportedly driving her black 2008 Lincoln MKZ with license plate number NKZ 5530. Hicks was wearing a white, pink, and blue two-piece bathing suit.
Anyone with information about Hicks’ whereabouts is asked to call the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4578. Those who would like to remain anonymous can call Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969 or use the free P3 Tips app.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.