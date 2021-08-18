Getting Answers
Missing Marshall woman last seen early Monday morning in bathing suit

Rhaya Hicks, 24, was last seen around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 in Marshall, Texas.
Rhaya Hicks, 24, was last seen around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 in Marshall, Texas.(Marshall Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - The Marshall Police Department is currently looking for a 24-year-old woman last seen during the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 16.

Police say Rhaya Hicks was last seen in the area of 1793 and Gainesville Road around 3:30 a.m. Monday morning. She was reportedly driving her black 2008 Lincoln MKZ with license plate number NKZ 5530. Hicks was wearing a white, pink, and blue two-piece bathing suit.

Rhaya Hicks was last seen driving her black 2008 Lincoln MKZ.
Rhaya Hicks was last seen driving her black 2008 Lincoln MKZ.(Marshall Police Department)

Anyone with information about Hicks’ whereabouts is asked to call the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4578. Those who would like to remain anonymous can call Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969 or use the free P3 Tips app.

