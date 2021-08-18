Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Man shot dead during fistfight in Shreveport

The other man fled after the shooting; police say they think they might know who he is
A man was shot dead while he and another man were involved in a fistfight in the 800 block of...
A man was shot dead while he and another man were involved in a fistfight in the 800 block of Navaho Trail in Shreveport's Cherokee Park neighborhood about 10:11 p.m. Aug. 17, 2021, authorities say.(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Bubba Kneipp
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man has been shot dead during a fistfight in Shreveport’s Cherokee Park neighborhood.

Now police are investigating his death as a homicide.

The deadly shooting happened about 10:11 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17 in the 800 block of Navaho Trail in Shreveport, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Police on the scene said two men were fighting each other when one pulled a gun and shot the other then fled.

Authorities said they have an idea of who the shooter might be but released no information about a possible suspect.

Detectives and crime scene investigators remained on the scene between Sioux Trail and Tecumseh Trail after 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about this homicide to call Shreveport police detectives at (318) 673-7300 or (318) 673-6955.

Or contact Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers by calling (318) at 673-7373, using the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app to provide information anonymously. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for this crime.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one vehicle appears to have rolled over in an accident at Terry Bradshaw Passway...
1 dead, another in life-threatening condition following rollover accident
A child was fighting for his life after being accidentally shot in his head in a residence in...
Child shot in head; wound considered life-threatening
Dispatchers got the call around 3 a.m. to Alky Therapy Daquiris in the 4300 block of Greenwood...
Fire breaks out at daiquiri shop; blaze under investigation
Gov. Greg Abbott
Texas governor tests positive for COVID-19
(Source: Gray TV photo illustration)
Are you eligible for the third COVID-19 shot?

Latest News

A child was fighting for his life after being accidentally shot in his head in a residence in...
Child shot in head; wound considered life-threatening
A number of state and federal healthcare workers have arrived in the ArkLaTex to help with the...
State, federal help to fight COVID-19 arrives amid surge in hospitalizations in the ArkLaTex
LSP investigating trooper-involved shooting in West Carroll Parish
Bill Morris with Panola County Veterans Services KLTV
ETN: Bill Morris shares info about Veterans Heath and Info Fair in Carthage