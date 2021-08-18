Man shot dead during fistfight in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man has been shot dead during a fistfight in Shreveport’s Cherokee Park neighborhood.

Now police are investigating his death as a homicide.

The deadly shooting happened about 10:11 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17 in the 800 block of Navaho Trail in Shreveport, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Police on the scene said two men were fighting each other when one pulled a gun and shot the other then fled.

Authorities said they have an idea of who the shooter might be but released no information about a possible suspect.

Detectives and crime scene investigators remained on the scene between Sioux Trail and Tecumseh Trail after 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about this homicide to call Shreveport police detectives at (318) 673-7300 or (318) 673-6955.

