As hospitalizations hit record highs in Louisiana, vaccinations increase

In Region 7, which covers northwest Louisiana, hospitalizations are nearing highs not...
In Region 7, which covers northwest Louisiana, hospitalizations are nearing highs not experienced since early January 2021. According to Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, 239 people are packed into CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier, Ochsner LSU Health and Willis-Knighton hospitals collectively. (Source: pexels.com)(Pexels)
By Christian Piekos
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As the COVID-19 pandemic rages across Louisiana — hospitalizations across the state have hit startling record highs.

On Tuesday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,012 patients are currently fighting COVID in state hospitals — a number not seen before.

A vast majority of these individuals, 91 percent, are unvaccinated.

In Region 7, which covers northwest Louisiana, hospitalizations are nearing highs not experienced since early January 2021. According to Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, 239 people are packed into CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier, Ochsner LSU Health and Willis-Knighton hospitals collectively.

The mayor reports Willis-Knighton is currently caring for the most COVID patients with a total of 117; 102 are unvaccinated.

Meanwhile, patients requiring intubation has also increased markedly in Louisiana. 441 individuals are on ventilators, according to LDH, which is most since the first peak of the pandemic in Spring 2020.

However, vaccinations are also increasing across the state, as people come to grips with the severity of the Delta variant.

Dr. John Vanchiere, who continues to lead local vaccination and testing efforts for LSU Health Shreveport, said he’s seen a spike in people getting their first doses.

“In the past three weeks, we’ve done tenfold what we did three months ago, those are folks who the governor said were hesitant and waited,” Vanchiere explained. “I say we’re like the Motel 6, we leave the light on. When you’re ready, c’mon, now is a really good time to come because this Delta variant is a different pandemic.”

LDH data shows nearly 39 percent of the state is fully vaccinated, while 84,271 doses were recorded since the previous update; more than 3.8 million shots have been given across the state.

31 percent of people in Region 7 are fully vaccinated. According to the CDC, 59 percent of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

