Grambling student chosen by White House as HBCU Scholar

Jordan Braithwaite, a sophomore at Grambling State University, has been selected as an HBCU...
Jordan Braithwaite, a sophomore at Grambling State University, has been selected as an HBCU Scholar by the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities.(Grambling State University)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - A student at Grambling State University (GSU) has been chosen as one of 86 HBCU Scholars across the country. It’s part of the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Jordan Braithwaite, a sophomore at GSU, is being recognized for her achievements in academics, leadership, civic engagement, and more.

“The students who hold this honor are committed to creating a more just and equitable society through their civic engagement,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “They are leaders and change-makers in their communities, and I cannot wait to learn from them as they serve as ambassadors both for the White House Initiative and their institutions of higher education.”

The White House’s initiative provides scholars with info about the value of education and a number of networking opportunities. Scholars also maintain relationships with community organizations and public and private partners.

“This honor will involve me serving as a student ambassador for the White House Initiative where I will ensure that information, resources, and opportunities are distributed to my fellow classmates at Grambling State University,” Braithwaite said.  “Additionally, I will assess and articulate my professional aspirations as well as the needs of my institution, to determine the many ways that the initiative can support me, my fellow classmates, and Grambling State.”

Braithwaite is majoring in history with a concentration in law and society.

“I am overjoyed and extremely grateful to not only being selected as a Scholar, but to be recognized on a platform of this magnitude for my academic achievements, campus leadership, and civic engagement,” Braithwaite said. “I also must give a special thank you to President Gallot for nominating me for this honorable position, and a thank you to my mentor, Ayeisha Gipson, for consistently motivating me to work hard to excel and be selected for honorable programs such as this.”

Braithwaite is from St. Louis, Mo. She was chosen as the Freshman Class President, and is the Miss NAACP-elect for 2021-22. She will also serve as a resident assistant during the fall semester. During the summer, she’s completing an internship with the Greenwood Project, a non-profit organization aiming to build a diversity pipeline for minority students to enter the financial industry.

Braithwaite has also been invited to attend the 2021 Annual National HBCU Week Conference, which has workshops designed to help HBCU students develop skills in leadership, professional development, and workforce development. Registration information is available here.

