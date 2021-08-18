Gov. Abbott announces more federal COVID relief payments for smaller cities

AUSTIN (KSLA) - Governor Greg Abbott is announcing that more federal relief is on the way for Texas communities with fewer than 50,000 people.

Payments from the American Rescue Plan Act will begin the week of Aug. 16, the governor announced Aug. 18. Emergency funding will be provided for medical supplies and hospital staffing.

“The success and continued growth of Texas starts on Main Street in our local communities,” said Gov. Abbott. “I strongly encourage the remaining local officials of NEUs across the state to apply for this additional funding through TDEM so that the millions of Texans living in smaller communities are not forgotten as they continue their COVID recovery efforts.”

NEUs are non-entitlement units of local government.

“The Texas economy is the 9th largest in the world and much of our strength comes from our small towns and rural communities,” said Lt. Governor Dan Patrick. “It is vital that our local governments take advantage of the funds that Congress has appropriated so our state emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic even stronger than before.”

“NEUs can be a critical lifeline to communities across Texas, and local governments can benefit from these essential resources,” said Speaker Dade Phelan. “Every community eligible should apply for these funds to further the revitalization of our state.”

“As Texans continue to recover from the economic challenges of the pandemic, we must support our small towns,” Senator Jane Nelson said. “These dollars will help ensure communities across Texas have every opportunity to succeed in their recovery.”

“It’s important that NEUs apply for these federal funds to aid in their economic recovery from unexpected COVID expenses,” said Chairman Greg Bonnen, MD. “Texas small towns epitomize our state’s spirit of resilience and determination, and assisting them will enable the entire state to more quickly rebound from the pandemic.”

In July, Texas officials began collecting required info from nearly 1,200 local governments before applying for the federal funding. Federal law says the funding must be distributed to NEUs within 30 days of the state receiving the money. Local governments can contact TDEM to begin the application process. More information is available online here.

