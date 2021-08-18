Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Garth Brooks cancels next 5 stops on stadium tour because of COVID surge

The country star canceled shows in Cincinnati, Charlotte, North Carolina, Baltimore,...
The country star canceled shows in Cincinnati, Charlotte, North Carolina, Baltimore, Foxborough, Massachusetts, and Nashville, Tennessee.(Brent N. Clarke | Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Garth Brooks pulled the plug Wednesday on the next five stops of his stadium tour, citing the latest wave of COVID-19.

The country star canceled shows in Cincinnati, Charlotte, North Carolina, Baltimore, Foxborough, Massachusetts, and Nashville, Tennessee.

“It is with a heavy heart we announce the decision to cancel all 5 shows, but with a hopeful heart we will reschedule and start over when this wave seems to be behind us,” Brooks said on his website.

Ticketmaster will automatically issue refunds to fans.

Brooks hopes to reschedule the shows for 2022.

The Grammy winner performed over the weekend at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, KOLN-TV reported.

“The joy I have seen in everyone’s faces as live music returns has been more than worth our constant diligence to maintain safety protocols not only for the fans, but for our band, the crew and the hard working staff in these stadiums,” Brooks said.

“Their dedication to safety for the people who fill those seats has been a miracle to watch and a blessing to receive. I am truly grateful.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was fighting for his life after being accidentally shot in his head in a residence in...
Child shot in head; wound considered life-threatening
A man was shot dead while he and another man were involved in a fistfight in the 800 block of...
Man shot dead during fistfight in Shreveport
(Source: Gray TV file photo)
Parents, guardians of some Caddo students apprehensive about start of in-person classes
Gov. Greg Abbott
Texas governor tests positive for COVID-19
At least one vehicle appears to have rolled over in an accident at Terry Bradshaw Passway...
1 dead, another in life-threatening condition following rollover accident

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 file photo, R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton...
Years in the making, R. Kelly sex abuse trial gets underway
On Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, Prize Fest will announce its top 10 musical acts that will compete...
Prize Fest to announce top 10 musical acts competing in this year’s event
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington,...
AP Source: Biden to require vaccines for nursing home staff
Taliban fighters patrol in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan,...
Taliban militants violently disperse rare Afghan protest
A packed house for the Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 BESE meeting
BESE adjourns meeting as audience refuses to wear masks