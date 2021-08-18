Family mourns mother, daughter who died one day apart due to COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A family is mourning after COVID-19 caused a mother and daughter to lose their lives just one day apart.

A routine pregnancy checkup for 21-year-old Lacresanna Williams took a turn when she tested positive for COVID-19.

“The next day we got a call saying she had to have an emergency C-section and she passed,” said Cassandra Martin, Lacressana’s aunt.

The family says they have not been able to see the newborn baby. Lacressana is also the mother of a 1-year-old.

Martin says her sister, and Lacresanna’s mother, Victoria Williams, went into an immediate panic after hearing the news.

Little did the family know, but Victoria had also contracted COVID-19. She passed away one day later.

Neither women were vaccinated, and now their family is pleading for everyone to take COVID seriously.

