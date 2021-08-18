Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Family mourns mother, daughter who died one day apart due to COVID-19

Left to right: Victoria Williams and Lacresanna Williams
Left to right: Victoria Williams and Lacresanna Williams(Cassandra Martin)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A family is mourning after COVID-19 caused a mother and daughter to lose their lives just one day apart.

A routine pregnancy checkup for 21-year-old Lacresanna Williams took a turn when she tested positive for COVID-19.

“The next day we got a call saying she had to have an emergency C-section and she passed,” said Cassandra Martin, Lacressana’s aunt.

The family says they have not been able to see the newborn baby. Lacressana is also the mother of a 1-year-old.

Martin says her sister, and Lacresanna’s mother, Victoria Williams, went into an immediate panic after hearing the news.

Little did the family know, but Victoria had also contracted COVID-19. She passed away one day later.

Neither women were vaccinated, and now their family is pleading for everyone to take COVID seriously.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight where the family will speak on their last memory of the mother and daughter.

