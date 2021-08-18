Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Crash in Richland Parish leaves 3 dead

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Jarmarlon Thompkins
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Richland Parish. The incident happened on August 17, 2021, shortly after 2:00 p.m.

According to the Louisiana State Police, they responded to the crash on I-20, just west of Rayville. They say an investigation showed that a moving truck was going westbound on I-20 behind an 18-wheeler. They say the 18-wheeler had experienced tire problems while on the road and slowed down to get onto the shoulder.

LSP says for reasons unknown, the moving truck collided with the rear end of the 18-wheeler. They say all three occupants inside the truck were wearing seatbelts. Two of the three were pronounced dead at the scene and the third occupant was taken to a hospital where he later died. Police say the identification of all three occupants is being withheld pending notification to their families.

In 2021, Troop F has investigated 35 fatal crashes resulting in 44 deaths.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one vehicle appears to have rolled over in an accident at Terry Bradshaw Passway...
1 dead, another in life-threatening condition following rollover accident
Dispatchers got the call around 3 a.m. to Alky Therapy Daquiris in the 4300 block of Greenwood...
Fire breaks out at daiquiri shop; blaze under investigation
Gov. Greg Abbott
Texas governor tests positive for COVID-19
(Source: Gray TV photo illustration)
Are you eligible for the third COVID-19 shot?
Taliban fighters take control of the presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf...
Taliban takeover of Afghanistan: What we know and what’s next

Latest News

A child was fighting for his life after being accidentally shot in his head in a residence in...
Child shot in head; wound considered life-threatening
A number of state and federal healthcare workers have arrived in the ArkLaTex to help with the...
State, federal help to fight COVID-19 arrives amid surge in hospitalizations in the ArkLaTex
LSP investigating trooper-involved shooting in West Carroll Parish
Bill Morris with Panola County Veterans Services KLTV
ETN: Bill Morris shares info about Veterans Heath and Info Fair in Carthage
(Source: Gray TV file photo)
Parents, guardians of some Caddo students apprehensive about start of in-person classes