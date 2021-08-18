Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

COVID deaths, hospitalizations to increase in coming weeks, CDC says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is upping its forecast for COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

The CDC now believes up to 664,000 deaths will be reported by Sept. 11.

That would be around 41,000 additional deaths; the virus has already killed 623,000 Americans.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, COVID cases among children are also increasing.

Health experts had hoped to get a higher threshold of people vaccinated ahead of the new school year, but only 50.9% of the population is fully vaccinated and cases are once again on the rise, largely due to the highly contagious delta variant.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was fighting for his life after being accidentally shot in his head in a residence in...
Child shot in head; wound considered life-threatening
A man was shot dead while he and another man were involved in a fistfight in the 800 block of...
Man shot dead during fistfight in Shreveport
At least one vehicle appears to have rolled over in an accident at Terry Bradshaw Passway...
1 dead, another in life-threatening condition following rollover accident
Gov. Greg Abbott
Texas governor tests positive for COVID-19
(Source: Gray TV file photo)
Parents, guardians of some Caddo students apprehensive about start of in-person classes

Latest News

FILE - Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
LIVE: White House COVID response briefing; US health officials call for booster shots
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says the monoclonal treatment Regeneron can be useful in the...
DeSantis top donor invests in COVID drug governor promotes
The administration and allied nations also disclosed a broad range of other cyberthreats from...
Report: Census hit by cyberattack, US count unaffected
RetailMeNot.com Back-to-School deals (Source: RetailMeNot.com)
YOUR MONEY: Back-to-School deals for college students
After the showers clear out, get ready to sweat this weekend.
Showers followed by intense heat