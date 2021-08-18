Coroner identifies man shot dead during fistfight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo coroner’s office has released the name of the man who was shot dead during a fistfight at his residence in Shreveport’s Cherokee Park neighborhood.

He is 27-year-old Daniel. C. Brown.

Brown was positively identified through fingerprint comparison; and an autopsy was ordered, coroner’s office spokesman John Prime said.

Police are investigating his death as a homicide.

The shooting happened about 10:11 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17 in the 800 block of Navaho Trail in Shreveport, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Police on the scene said Brown and another man were fighting when the other man pulled out a gun and shot Brown then fled.

On the night of the shooting, authorities told KSLA News 12 that they have an idea of who the shooter might be but they released no information about a possible suspect.

Detectives and crime scene investigators remained on the scene between Sioux Trail and Tecumseh Trail after 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about this homicide to call Shreveport police detectives at (318) 673-7300 or (318) 673-6955.

Or contact Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers by calling (318) at 673-7373, using the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app to provide information anonymously. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for this crime.

