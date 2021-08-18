Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Coroner identifies man shot dead during fistfight

The alleged shooter fled after the homicide; police early on said they think they might know who he is
The Caddo coroner's office has identified Daniel. C. Brown as the 27-year-old man who was shot...
The Caddo coroner's office has identified Daniel. C. Brown as the 27-year-old man who was shot dead during a fistfight about 10:11 p.m. Aug. 17, 2021, at his residence in the 800 block of Navaho Trail in Shreveport's Cherokee Park neighborhood.(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Bubba Kneipp
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo coroner’s office has released the name of the man who was shot dead during a fistfight at his residence in Shreveport’s Cherokee Park neighborhood.

He is 27-year-old Daniel. C. Brown.

Brown was positively identified through fingerprint comparison; and an autopsy was ordered, coroner’s office spokesman John Prime said.

Police are investigating his death as a homicide.

The shooting happened about 10:11 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17 in the 800 block of Navaho Trail in Shreveport, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Police on the scene said Brown and another man were fighting when the other man pulled out a gun and shot Brown then fled.

On the night of the shooting, authorities told KSLA News 12 that they have an idea of who the shooter might be but they released no information about a possible suspect.

Detectives and crime scene investigators remained on the scene between Sioux Trail and Tecumseh Trail after 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about this homicide to call Shreveport police detectives at (318) 673-7300 or (318) 673-6955.

Or contact Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers by calling (318) at 673-7373, using the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app to provide information anonymously. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for this crime.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot dead while he and another man were involved in a fistfight in the 800 block of...
Man shot dead during fistfight in Shreveport
A child was fighting for his life after being accidentally shot in his head in a residence in...
Child shot in head; wound considered life-threatening
(Source: Gray TV file photo)
Parents, guardians of some Caddo students apprehensive about start of in-person classes
Gov. Greg Abbott
Texas governor tests positive for COVID-19
At least one vehicle appears to have rolled over in an accident at Terry Bradshaw Passway...
1 dead, another in life-threatening condition following rollover accident

Latest News

Left to right: Victoria Williams and Lacresanna Williams
Family mourns mother, daughter who died one day apart due to COVID-19
The rain will end by this weekend, making it hot
Another day of rain Thursday before the heat returns
On Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, Prize Fest will announce its top 10 musical acts that will compete...
Prize Fest to announce top 10 musical acts competing in this year’s event
A packed house for the Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 BESE meeting
BESE adjourns meeting as audience refuses to wear masks