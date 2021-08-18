Getting Answers
Child shot in head; wound considered life-threatening

Preliminary investigation indicates another child was playing with a gun when it accidentally went off, authorities say
A child was fighting for his life after being accidentally shot in his head in a residence in...
By Curtis Heyen, Chandler Watkins and Bubba Kneipp
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A juvenile is fighting for his life after having been shot in his head, authorities say.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show the shooting in a house in the 1600 block of Malcolm Street happened at 8:09 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17.

Preliminary investigation indicates another juvenile was playing with a gun when it accidentally went off.

Shreveport Fire Department medics rushed the wounded youth to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment.

Dispatch records show 18 police units still are on the scene on Malcolm between Linwood and Bernstein avenues.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

