Caddo School District ‘working on a way to accommodate’ rising interest in virtual learning

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Caddo School District has seen a sizable increase in inquiries about virtual learning over the past two days, a spokeswoman said.

Most are coming from parents who did not sign their child up for virtual learning by the deadline last spring but, because of the latest COVID-19 surge, now want their child to attend classes online.

“We are working the process out now because there is so much interest in virtual,” Charnae McDonald told KSLA News 12 on Wednesday, Aug. 18, a day after the Caddo School Board met. “We are working on a way to accommodate all of those students.”

She stopped short of saying Caddo is expanding its virtual learning program.

McDonald did say that all the details will be worked out before the start of Caddo’s 2021-22 academic year Monday, Aug. 23.

Meantime, parents interested in virtual learning now are being directed to contact their child’s school. Then those parents who have contacted their child’s school about virtual learning will be contacted.

“Families that have expressed interest in virtual learning will be notified of their status by Friday,” McDonald said.

